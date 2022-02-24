While most colleges and universities field a football team as part of its general athletics program, there are some for which football is more than merely a sport—it’s akin almost to a religion. Devotion to the team and its colors is as important to that school’s culture as a religious icon is to a believer. These programs actively scout and recruit notable high school players, and are in turn rigorously applied to by matriculating seniors eager to make a name for themselves at the collegiate level.

Among the most notable college football empires are Notre Dame, the universities of Alabama, Michigan, Texas, Nebraska, and Oklahoma, Penn State, Ohio State—the list goes on and on. But for every touchstone football school, there is an outlier that has produced some of the most successful and cherished players in the game. Think Jackson State, which gave us “Sweetness” himself, Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton. Or Mississippi Valley State, which yielded 3-time Super Bowl champion and #1 Player in NFL History, as voted by the NFL Network, ‘49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice.

Each year, the college draft serves as a source of renewal to professional football and a testament to the quality of college programs nationwide. With the 2022 NFL draft set to take place April 28-30 in Las Vegas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest NFL draft picks from the Ole Miss Rebels using data from Pro Football Reference. Ties were broken by the most recent year drafted.

#20. Ken Lucas (DB)- Draft pick: Round 2, #40 overall in 2001

Drafted by: Seattle Seahawks

Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (0 Pro Bowls)

#19. Greg Little (T)- Draft pick: Round 2, #37 overall in 2019

Drafted by: Carolina Panthers

Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#18. Dexter McCluster (WR)- Draft pick: Round 2, #36 overall in 2010

Drafted by: Kansas City Chiefs

Years as a starter in NFL: 1 (1 Pro Bowls)

#17. Elijah Moore (WR)- Draft pick: Round 2, #34 overall in 2021

Drafted by: NY Jets

Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#16. Robert Nkemdiche (DT)- Draft pick: Round 1, #29 overall in 2016

Drafted by: Arizona Cardinals

Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#15. John Avery (RB)- Draft pick: Round 1, #29 overall in 1998

Drafted by: Miami Dolphins

Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#14. Chris Spencer (C)- Draft pick: Round 1, #26 overall in 2005

Drafted by: Seattle Seahawks

Years as a starter in NFL: 6 (0 Pro Bowls)

#13. Peria Jerry (DT)- Draft pick: Round 1, #24 overall in 2009

Drafted by: Atlanta Falcons

Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

#12. Evan Engram (TE)- Draft pick: Round 1, #23 overall in 2017

Drafted by: NY Giants

Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (1 Pro Bowls)

#11. Laquon Treadwell (WR)- Draft pick: Round 1, #23 overall in 2016

Drafted by: Minnesota Vikings

Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

#10. Deuce McAllister (RB)- Draft pick: Round 1, #23 overall in 2001

Drafted by: New Orleans Saints

Years as a starter in NFL: 4 (2 Pro Bowls)

#9. Michael Oher (T)- Draft pick: Round 1, #23 overall in 2009

Drafted by: Baltimore Ravens

Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (0 Pro Bowls)

#8. Kelvin Pritchett (DT)- Draft pick: Round 1, #20 overall in 1991

Drafted by: Dallas Cowboys

Years as a starter in NFL: 4 (0 Pro Bowls)

#7. Tim Bowens (DT)- Draft pick: Round 1, #20 overall in 1994

Drafted by: Miami Dolphins

Years as a starter in NFL: 10 (2 Pro Bowls)

#6. Freddie Joe Nunn (DE)- Draft pick: Round 1, #18 overall in 1985

Drafted by: St. Louis Rams

Years as a starter in NFL: 8 (0 Pro Bowls)

#5. Tony Bennett (DE)- Draft pick: Round 1, #18 overall in 1990

Drafted by: Green Bay Packers

Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (0 Pro Bowls)

#4. Laremy Tunsil (T)- Draft pick: Round 1, #13 overall in 2016

Drafted by: Miami Dolphins

Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (2 Pro Bowls)

#3. Patrick Willis (LB)- Draft pick: Round 1, #11 overall in 2007

Drafted by: San Francisco 49ers

Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (7 Pro Bowls)

#2. Archie Manning (QB)- Draft pick: Round 1, #2 overall in 1971

Drafted by: New Orleans Saints

Years as a starter in NFL: 11 (2 Pro Bowls)

#1. Eli Manning (QB)- Draft pick: Round 1, #1 overall in 2004