OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Ole Miss star running back Quinshon Judkins announced his plans to enter the transfer portal.

Judkins made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I have loved my time here at Ole Miss and am grateful for the opportunity to grow as a football player and person within this program,” he said.

Judkins has played for two seasons with the Ole Miss football team under Head Coach Lane Kiffin. In his last game for the Rebels, Judkins helped the team defeat Penn State 38-25 in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, December 30.

“I hope you understand and respect my choice. Love you all and wish nothing but success,” he said.

Judkins won the C Spire Conerly Trophy in 2022 and was a finalist for the trophy in 2023.