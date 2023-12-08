The Ole Miss vs. Penn State Peach Bowl is changing quickly as student-athletes and coaches keep opting out or taking new jobs, but our Harrisburg, PA sister station Sports Director Allie Berube says the Rebels must be ready for a staunch Nittany Lions defense.
BestReviews.com - Top picks to make everyone happy
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>