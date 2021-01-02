Ole Miss wins Outback Bowl against Indiana

SEC Football
Posted: / Updated:

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Ole Miss Rebels are 2021 Outback Bowl champions as they faced off against the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday.

It was the first meeting between the SEC and the Big 10 football team. Ole Miss captured the win in a close game, 26-20, beating #11 Indiana.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SEC Schedule

SEC Twitter