Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris says he will return to play for the Rebels in 2024.
The senior led Ole Miss with 851 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns.
by: David Edelstein
Posted:
Updated:
Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris says he will return to play for the Rebels in 2024.
The senior led Ole Miss with 851 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>