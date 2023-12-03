No. 11 Mississippi (10-2, 6-2 Southeastern Conference) vs. No. 10 Penn State (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten), Dec. 30, 12 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Atlanta

TOP PLAYERS

Mississippi: RB Quinshon Judkins, 1,052 rushing yards, 15 touchdowns; QB Jaxson Dart, 2,985 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, 377 rushing yards, seven touchdowns.

Penn State: QB Drew Allar, 2,836 passing yards, 23 touchdowns; RB Kaytron Allen, 851 rushing yards, six touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Mississippi: The Rebels closed the season with two straight wins, including a 17-7 win over Mississippi State. … The Rebels will be playing in their second New Year’s Six bowl in the last three seasons, following a 21-7 loss to Baylor in the 2021 Sugar Bowl. … Dart finished fourth in the SEC in passing while Jukins was fifth in rushing. … The Rebels are 1-1 in previous Peach Bowl appearances.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions will be playing in their first Peach Bowl. … The Nittany Lions closed their season by beating Michigan State 42-0 on Nov. 24. Running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider and tight ends coach Ty Howle served as interim offensive coordinators in the game. … Allar threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns and Allen ran for a career-high 137 yards in the game.

LAST TIME

This will be the first meeting between the teams.

BOWL HISTORY

Mississippi: The Rebels will play their third Peach Bowl in their third venue. They beat Georgia Tech 41-18 in the 1971 Peach Bowl, the first time the game was played at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. Ole Miss lost to TCU 42-3 at the Georgia Dome following the 2014 season. Ole Miss holds a 20-15 record in 40 bowl games, including a 42-25 loss to Texas Tech in last year’s Texas Bowl.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions are 31-19-2 in bowl games, including a 35-21 win over Utah in the Rose Bowl following last season. Penn State also has played in another Rose, a Cotton, Fiesta, Citrus and Outback under coach James Franklin.