Mississippi State announced Tuesday morning that Bulldogs football head coach Mike Leach died Monday night at age 61.

Leach, who was at MSU football practice on Saturday and reportedly in good spirits at a holiday celebration that included local media members Saturday evening, was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson Sunday after a “personal health issue” at his home on Sunday, according to an MSU announcement.

Leach remained at UMMC in “critical condition,” according to that announcement, posted around 3:00 p.m. Sunday, and a second social media post by MSU around 10:00 a.m. Monday.

Leach was in his third season as Mississippi State’s head coach in 2022. He led the team to an 8-4 overall record, the team’s winningest since 2018, and it’s school-record 13th Bowl appearance in a row.

MSU most-recently won the Egg Bowl, 24-22 over rival Ole Miss, on Thanksgiving to conclude the 2022 regular season. The Bulldogs were preparing for the ReliaQuest Bowl, set to be played on January 2 at 11:00 a.m. against Illinois.

Mississippi State announced that defensive coordinator Zach Arnett has taken over as interim head coach.

Leach made a name for himself in the college football coaching landscape with his “Air Raid” offense, a pass-heavy offensive plan that MSU has also run under Leach’s leadership.

