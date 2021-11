BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — LSU has reportedly hired its new head football coach.

He’s, according to Yahoo Sports Pete Thamel, Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly.

Kelly has 11-1 Notre Dame in the hunt for a spot in the College Football playoff Final four, which makes the timing of such a hire, very unusual.

Kelly has won 92 games at Notre Dame, and lost 39.

Notre Dame has at least 10 wins in each season since 2017.