STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Yahoo Sports is reporting that Mississippi State is looking at Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby as the football team’s next head coach.

Lebby would replace Zach Arnett, who was fired on November 13 after the Bulldogs’ loss to Texas A&M. Arnett was named the head coach after the death of coach Mike Leach shortly after the 2022 regular season.

Lebby was the offensive coordinator at Mississippi State’s rival Ole Miss under coach Lane Kiffin from 2020 to 2021.

This news comes as Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. CBS Sports reported Rogers will enter the portal, which opens on December 4. The quarterback missed the majority of the Bulldogs’ 2023 season due to an injury.