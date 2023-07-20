NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJTV) – The Southeastern Conference (SEC) hosted its annual SEC Football Kickoff Media Days July 17-20 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tennessee.

Mississippi State University (MSU) and the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) were both represented during SEC Media Days.

MSU Head Football Coach Zach Arnett spoke at SEC Media Days on Tuesday. He was joined by DT Jaden Crumedy, RB Jo’quavious Marks, and QB Will Rogers.

This is Arnett’s first time as a head coach. He replaced Mike Leach, who died in December 2022.

During the 2022-23 football season, the Bulldogs went 9-4, which is the most wins since 2017.

MSU will look different his year with a new offense, but they will still be led by QB Rogers.

Ole Miss Head Football Coach Lane Kiffin spoke on Thursday. He was joined by DE Cedric Johnson, RB Quinshon Judkins, and CB Deantre Prince.

Kiffin is returning for his fourth season at Ole Miss, which would be the longest tenure he’s ever had at any school.

During the 2022-23 football season, the Rebels started on fire, but they faltered down the stretch with rumors of Kiffin leaving for another job.

Ole Miss should be a heavy run team again this year.