OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show SEC Nation will return to Oxford when Ole Miss hosts Texas A&M this coming week.

The show will broadcast from The Grove for the 10th time on Saturday, November 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. CT on SEC Network.

The show was last in town on November 12, 2022, when Ole Miss hosted Alabama. Prior visits to The Grove were in 2014 for Ole Miss-Tennessee and the Egg Bowl, in 2015 against Arkansas, in 2016 and 2018 for a pair of matchups between Ole Miss and Alabama, 2019 vs. LSU, 2021 vs. LSU and 2022 for Kentucky in addition to the Alabama game.

Laura Rutledge hosts the show. She is joined by Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Tim Tebow for a weekly breakdown of the SEC football action to come.

Ole Miss will host the Aggies on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. CT on ESPN.