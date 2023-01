(WGNO) — Former LSU and Tulane quarterback Lester Ricard joined WGNO’s Aaron S. Lee for an in-depth discussion on the 16th-ranked Green Wave’s 46-45 come-from-behind-win over Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and No. 10 Southern Cal in the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas, on Monday, Jan. 2.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Ricard, a former Parade All-American out of Amite, played for Tulane through the 2006 season after transferring from LSU in 2003.

Watch Sports Zone every Friday night at 10:30 p.m. on Nola 38 (The CW).