STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – No. 12 Ole Miss and Mississippi State will meet for the 120th time in the annual Egg Bowl rivalry.

This year, the game will be played in Starkville on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 23) at 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will air on ESPN.

Ole Miss holds a 64-47-6 advantage in the series dating back to 1901. The two universities started playing for the Egg Bowl trophy in 1927, and Ole Miss holds a 58-30-5 advantage in the Egg Bowl.

The Rebels are just a win away from just their second 10-win regular season under Lane Kiffin and a possible New Year’s Six bowl appearance, some consolation for falling short of winning the SEC West title. Kiffin can join John Vaught as the only Rebels coaches with multiple 10-win seasons.

The Rebels lost the 2022 Egg Bowl to Mississippi State 24-22 in Oxford. This marked Mike Leach’s final game as Bulldogs coach. He died last December at 61 from complications related to a heart condition.

“That game has ate at me ever since we walked off the field,” Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart said. “It’s a game that I really want back. I know the other guys on the team feel the exact same way about it. We can’t wait for the opportunity to play in it.”

Success depends on clearing MSU (5-6, 2-5), which outscored Southern Miss 18-13 in the fourth quarter to win 41-20 in Greg Knox’s first game as interim coach after the school fired Zach Arnett on November 13. Record-setting quarterback Will Rogers (144 yards passing, two touchdowns) and dual-threat running back Jo’Quavious Marks returned from missing multiple games with injuries, connecting for one score passing and restoring some flash to a Bulldogs offense that had scored only 33 points over the previous four contests.

“A lot of guys, this is our, fourth, fifth or sixth Egg Bowl,” Rogers said. “We’re obviously really excited to play the game and you know they’re going to be excited to play. You don’t win nine games for nothing. We have to control our emotions, be ready to play and just execute the plan.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.