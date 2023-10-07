JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – College football is in full swing in Mississippi with games on Saturday, October 7. The Sports Zone team has special coverage ahead of the games!

The Sports Zone Saturday show will air from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on WJTV 12 News.

No. 16 Ole Miss will face Arkansas on Saturday at home in Oxford. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT. The game can be watched on the SEC Network.

Mississippi State will face Western Michigan at home in Starkville. Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. CT. The game can be watched on the SEC Network.

Southern Miss will face Old Dominion for their homecoming game in Hattiesburg. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. CT. The game can be watched on ESPN+.

Jackson State will be on the road to face Alabama A&M. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. CT. The game can be watched on ESPN+.

Alcorn State will face Grambling for their homecoming game in Lorman. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT. The game can be watched on ESPN+.