JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – College football is in full swing in Mississippi with games on Saturday, September 30. The Sports Zone team has special coverage ahead of the games!

The Sports Zone Saturday show will air from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on WJTV 12 News.

No. 20 Ole Miss will face No. 13 Louisiana State University on Saturday at home in Oxford. Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m. CT. The game can be watched on ESPN.

Mississippi State will face No. 12 Alabama on Saturday at home in Starkville. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. CT. The game can be watched on ESPN.

Southern Miss will face Texas State on Saturday at home in Hattiesburg. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. CT. The game can be watched on ESPN+.

Alcorn State will be on the road to take on Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama. Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m.

Jackson State is on a bye week.