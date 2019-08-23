Tennessee Vols: Everything you need to know for the first UT game of the season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Here’s everything you need to know about Game Day for when Tennessee hosts Georgia State game.

The Vols home opener at 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, in Neyland Stadium.

Alcohol Sales

Alcohol will not be available at the game. The University of Tennessee won’t implement alcohol sales until the Sept. 7 game versus Brigham Young University.

Ride-sharing Drop-Offs

Prior to kickoff, ride-sharing drop-offs will continue in front of the College of Nursing building, 1200 Volunteer Boulevard. This is the only authorized pre-game ride-sharing drop off location on campus.

During and after the game, users of ride-sharing services must use the approved location of Circle Drive at Cumberland Avenue, on the north side of the Hill.

Traffic and Parking

Pedestrian paths on the southeast side of Neyland Stadium have been altered as construction continues on the new Engineering Complex. Signs are posted near the Tickle Engineering Building with new directions to the stadium.

To ensure the safety of pedestrians, all rentable electric scooters approved by the city of Knoxville (VeoRide and Spin) will be disabled and removed before each home game.

Vol Walk

The traditional Vol Walk will begin two hours and 15 minutes before kickoff in front of the Torchbearer statue on Volunteer Boulevard. The Pride of the Southland band will march from the Natalie L. Haslam Music Center to the stadium beginning one hour and 40 minutes before kickoff.

Peyton Manning Pass will be closed to vehicles three hours before kickoff. Once the road closes, fans with parking permits in Lots 9 and 9B must enter the north end of the lots from Phillip Fulmer Way. Permit holders in Lot 30A near the stadium still will be able to access their lot from Volunteer Boulevard at the west end of Peyton Manning Pass. Fans with parking permits in Lot C20 must access the lot prior to the closure of Peyton Manning Pass or they will be directed to another lot.

Phillip Fulmer Way between Middle Drive and Tee Martin Drive also will close to through traffic three hours before kickoff. Thirty minutes before kickoff, the remainder of Phillip Fulmer Way, Middle and Lower Drives, and Estabrook Drive will close to vehicles.

A limited amount of public parking on campus will be available at the UT Culinary Institute and Creamery (the former Visitors Center) on 2712 Neyland Drive, the site of the former Sports Bubble on Andy Holt Avenue, and the S12 parking lot on Lake Avenue.

Additional public parking is available in downtown Knoxville. Fans are encouraged to use Knoxville Area Transit shuttle buses from the Old City, the Knoxville Civic Coliseum, Krutch Park near Market Square in downtown Knoxville, and Farragut High School west of Knoxville. Fans are encouraged to allow plenty of time to arrive on campus.

Stadium Security

The UT Police Department reminds fans that anyone attempting to enter the stadium with alcohol will be denied entry, and anyone trying to enter the stadium while under the influence of alcohol will be subject to ejection or arrest.

Smoking is prohibited at UT, including within private vehicles parked or operated on university property. The prohibition extends to any lighted tobacco, electronic cigarettes, or other vape devices.

As required by the SEC, fans are allowed to bring to the stadium one clear plastic bag no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches or a one-gallon clear resealable plastic storage bag. They also will be allowed a small clutch purse not to exceed 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches.

Fans interested in purchasing an approved clear bag should visit the Official Team Store at Neyland Stadium; VolShop locations in the Student Union, at the corner of Cumberland Avenue and 17th Street, and in University Commons; and other area retailers.

No other bags will be allowed inside the stadium. All items are subject to search at the gates.

Other prohibited items:

Artificial noisemakers

Open umbrellas

Outside food, snacks, and beverages

Radios without headphones

Video cameras, professional cameras, and cameras with detachable lenses

Stadium seats with arms or side pockets

Selfie sticks

Weapons of any kind, including pocket knives

No items can be stored or left at the gates. Fans can bring the following items inside the stadium, subject to search at the gates:

Cushions or seats without arms or side pockets

Small cameras, binoculars, and mobile phones

Small bags with medically necessary items (Note: Diapers and non-medically necessary items for babies and young children must be carried in a clear bag.)

For more information, read the clear bag and prohibited items policy.

Suspicious activity can be reported to UT Police at 865-974-3114.

Commercial solicitation in front of Neyland Stadium from Middle Drive to Gate 10 is prohibited from four hours before kickoff until the game ends.

Fans are encouraged to follow @UTGameday on Twitter or visit Gameday Central for the latest updates on weather, traffic, gate information, and game day events.