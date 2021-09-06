University of Mississippi football head coach Lane Kiffin says he has COVID, will miss game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — University of Mississippi head football coach Lane Kiffin says he has a “breakthrough case” of COVID and won’t be traveling with the team for a game in Atlanta.
Kiffin made the announcement on social media.
“I am grateful to be vaccinated and experiencing only mild symptoms,” he wrote.
Kiffin said there are no other cases to report or team members missing the game, but the team will be monitored closely. He credited his program’s commitment to vaccination for the lack of any other cases.