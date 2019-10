OXFORD, Miss. (AP) Texas A&M defensive tackle Justin Madubuike needed less than five minutes to turn two game-changing plays Saturday night that lifted the Aggies to a 24-17 comeback win over Mississippi.

"I just tried to put myself in position to make big plays for my team, said Madubuike, who finished with five tackles, including a tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry. "It's blocking a ball, sacking a quarterback and all those little things that helped us come out with a win."