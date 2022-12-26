KENNER, La. (WGNO) — On Monday morning, Alabama and Kansas State football teams arrived at Louis Armstrong Airport in New Orleans on chartered flights for their 2023 Sugar Bowl matchup in the Caesars Superdome on Saturday, Dec. 31.

Both head coaches addressed media upon their arrival, with head coach Nick Saban and his No. 5 Crimson Tide (10-2) arriving shortly before 11 a.m.

Four-year K-State head coach Chris Klieman and the No. 11 Wildcats (10-3) landed and an hour later and spoke to reporters inside the terminal.

Kickoff for the 89th Sugar Bowl is set for 11 a.m. on Saturday.