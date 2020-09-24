LIVE TODAY: Southeastern Stream Live returns for unique SEC football season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nexstar) – Buckle in for another season of SEC football! Host Kayla Anderson and correspondents from around the southeast are here to get you ready for the long-awaited opening weekend in the Southeastern Conference. It’s time to kick off the sophomore season of Southeastern Stream Live!

Who is Georgia’s Top Dog?

Teams have been dealing with the effects of COVID-19 throughout the country and Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs are certainly no exception. This summer, QB Jamie Newman opted out of the 2020 season.

So, who will be the Bulldogs starting QB on Saturday when they take on Arkansas? WRBL’s Jack Patterson joins Southeastern Stream Live to help breakdown how Georgia looks as they look to repeat as SEC East Champions.

Tide Look to “Rebound”

After an “off” year with 11 wins and two losses, the Crimson Tide’s revenge tour kicks off with the team favored to win the SEC.

Bama gets things rolling on Saturday on the road against the Missouri Tigers. CBS 42’s Drew Carter previews the reloaded Tide.

Get to Know: Nick Saban

Speaking of the Crimson Tide – we’re kicking off the season with a new series. Head down to Tuscaloosa to get to know Alabama’s Nick Saban, both on and off the field.

