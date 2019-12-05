WATCH: Southeastern Stream Live – SEC Championship Preview

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nexstar) – It’s all come down to this! The SEC Championship is upon us and Kayla Anderson is here to break it all down on Southeastern Stream Live!

SEC Championship

The LSU Tigers (12-0) take on the Georgia Bulldogs (11-1) in Atlanta to crown this year’s SEC Champion. WVLA’s Brian Holland and WRBL’s Rex Castillo join Kayla to discuss how both teams are preparing for the Top 4 matchup.

Biggest surprises of the season

Derrick Mason, former Tennessee Titans WR, and co-host of Morning Drive on 102.5 The Game in Nashville, joins Kayla in studio to look back on some of the biggest surprises throughout the year in the Southeastern Conference.

