Mississippi State football’s 2024 recruiting class is now ranked 20th in the country by CBS affiliate 247Sports.

Three Mississippi high school student-athletes announced commitments to MSU Tuesday, each of them ranked as 4-star players:

Oak Grove CB PJ Woodland

North Panola WR JJ Harrell

Starkville WR Braylon Burnside

Two other 4-star student-athletes had already committed to the Bulldogs:

Holmes County DL Terrance Hibbler

QB Josh Flowers (Mobile, AL)