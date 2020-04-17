SEC golfers in Jackson find creative ways to stay competitive despite the cancellation of the spring season.

Keeping your game ready for the next season is tough to do when the spring season is cancelled and you’re not able to consistently play in high level tournaments. However, SEC golfers here in Jackson are finding creative ways to keep the competition alive. From sophomore at Ole Miss Charlie Miller to Mississippi State’s sophomore Ben Nelson and junior Griffin Agent, there’s always someone to beat out at the Country Club of Jackson.

“The golf courses are still open and Ben and I are both lucky to be able to come back to Jackson where we both have really good facilities to play at,” said former Madison Ridgeland Academy golfer Griffin Agent. “I mostly play out at Country Club of Jackson and I mean we have a bunch of guys we play out there with still and while it’s tough to stay motivated when you don’t know when your next tournament is, it’s still nice just to have people to compete against on a day to day basis.”

Mississippi State’s Ben Nelson played golf at Madison Central High School before becoming a Bulldog and has grown up around the game with Agent most of his life. “Growing up we were all playing against each other and now we’re all kind of coming back together like a little reunion almost like,” he said.

Ole Miss’ Charlie Miller emphasized the high level of competition between himself and their entire group of SEC players in Jackson. “Oh it’s really fun because we have six college golfers in the SEC and there are even more from other schools,” he said. “I can always have a good game with my friends there and it gets really competitive because everyone wants to beat each other.”

Miller, Nelson, and Agent all have just about the same summer schedule in their off-season as they prepare for their college tournaments in the fall.

“The Mississippi State Amateur is probably the biggest one,” said Nelson. “It’s always exciting to play against all the amateurs in the state of Mississippi. I’ll try to qualify for the United States Amateur and Southern Amateur as well…big events like that.”

Agent is looking forward to the State Amateur this summer with it being at a local course he is familiar with. “It’s at Annandale in Madison this year, Ben’s home course and obviously a course I get to play at a lot, which I am really looking forward to so we hope it still stays as scheduled.”

There is always someone to train with at the course and with the group of these golfers all being high level players, these athletes keep each other motivated to play their best.

“All being college SEC level players it’s kind of just flip for who is on your team that day and just stick with them all round,” said Agent. “Normally we like to just mix it up and play at least a four-ball and then we will also keep that individual format to it too. I mean we’re all friends but at the same time we want to beat each other so bad on the course, but no matter what happens at the end of the day we shake hands and we all love each other.”