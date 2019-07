HOOVER, AL — There were 42 players in attendance at SEC Media Days this week.

Only one was an underclassman.

His name is Matt Corral. The Ole Miss redshirt freshman QB isn’t your typical freshman. In the video above his teammate Alex Givens (senior OL) and head coach Matt Luke explain why.

Also in the video above – Mississippi State senior Tight End Farrod Green reflects on his time in Wesson, and how it shaped who he is today.