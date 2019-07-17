SEC Media Days: Joe Moorhead on MSU’s QB battle

HOOVER, Ala. (WJTV) — Joe Moorhead was asked a lot about Mississippi State’s quarterback battle at 2019 SEC Media Day.

The Bulldogs picked up Penn State graduate transfer quarterback Tommy Stevens this summer, who will be battling veteran Keytaon Thompson for the starting job.

Stevens was 24-for-41 passing for 304 yards and four touchdowns, rushed for 506 yards and eight touchdowns and caught 14 passes for 62 yards and two touchdowns in 23 career games played.

Thompson, now a junior racked up 485 yards and 6 touchdowns for the Bulldogs in 2018.