SEC Media Days: Moorhead’s top graduate transfers

HOOVER, Ala. (WJTV) — The Mississippi State Bulldogs are up for day 3 of the 2019 SEC Media Days. The biggest questions asked to head coach Joe Moorhead was how he acquired three top graduate transfers this off-season, Including Penn State quarterback Tommy Stevens.

“Like Tommy [Stevens], Isaiah [Zuber] at receiver, like Corliss Waitman at punter, when you have an opportunity to bring in a player that’s going to make the position, the side of the ball, and the team better,” Moorhead said. “We explore all those opportunities, with what we need to do offensively and balance out our attack and continue to run the game well but improve the efficiency and explosiveness of our pass game, we felt that Tommy could help us there. All the quarterbacks were communicated to. Once it was a realistic possibility. They understand this is the SEC and we’re not the only school in the country that’s bringing in a graduate transfer quarterback. We’re going to let the guys compete and the chips will fall where they may.”

“It helps our team a lot because you don’t want to just have one quarterback,” said senior tight end Farrod Green. “Things happen in the SEC, it’s a physical game. Also, they push one another and they’re helping our team grow. They also help the defense because the depth is huge and it’s a long season so we’re thankful for that.”

The Bulldogs welcomed former Louisville defensive tackle Allen Love, a redshirt freshman; and a trio of graduate transfers — Stevens, punter Corliss Waitman and former Kansas State wide receiver Isaiah Zuber.

“Watching Zuber over the last couple of weeks, I feel like Zuber has done an excellent job in trying to learn our plays and learn our schemes and try to fit in,” said OT Darryl Williams. “I feel he’s a great route runner, a guy that’s scored a lot of touchdowns at Kansas State and we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do for Mississippi State this upcoming season.

Last season, Moorhead’s motto for his team was “From good to great.” He said nothing’s changed.

“Just the consistency as well, just preparing week in and week out,” said team captain and LB Erroll Thompson. “Last year we had the number one defense, always because of the guys, but the way we practice, the way we prepare and Coach [Bob] Shoop is doing a great job with us as well.”

The Bulldogs kick off their season down in New Orleans as they take on the Louisiana Rajun Cajuns.