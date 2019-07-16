SEC MEDIA DAYS: Ole Miss confident, excited about upcoming season

HOOVER, AL. (WJTV) — A swarm of fans greeted Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke as he began a four-hour marathon session of interviews at SEC Media Days at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham-Wynfrey Hotel Tuesday.

Luke brought with him a couple seniors – Alex Givens and Momo Sanogo, and redshirt freshman QB Matt Corral, who is the only underclassman in attendance this week.

“Everyone’s calling us inexperienced,” Corral said. “We’ve got a lot of young players but the ceiling’s high for their potential. DK (Metcalf), AJ (Brown)… they were all freshman once. So I’m very excited for the future to come for the Ole Miss Rebels.”

“I think whenever you hire two national coaches of the year as your coordinators – I think it makes a statement,” Luke said. “And then the ability to go back to a bowl game – I think the players, the fans, the energy, it’s all there. Just all the excitement building and the feeling of normalcy. You come here and talk football; not talk about sanctions on bowl games. I think it’s going to be a good year.”

In the video above – WJTV’s Noah Newman and Samaria Terry check in for a special Media Days sportscast on the road at SEC and SWAC Media Days!