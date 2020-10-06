Severe Weather Tools

SEC monitoring weather activity as Hurricane Delta approaches coast

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Southeastern Conference (SEC) is monitoring weather activity in the Gulf of Mexico, as Hurricane Delta approaches the coast.

According to the SEC, they will remain in contact with member schools, including Mississippi State and Ole Miss, in preparation for athletics events this week.

Mississippi State will travel to Kentucky on Saturday, October 10. Kickoff will be at 6:30 p.m.

Ole Miss will face Alabama at home on Saturday, October 10. Kickoff will be at 5:00 p.m.

