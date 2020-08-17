SECSL

Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Businesses that Require Face Masks

SEC releases Week One schedule for 2020 football season

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Southeastern Conference (SEC) released its Week One schedule for the 2020 college football season (Sept. 26).

Mississippi State University will travel to Baton Rouge to face LSU.

Ole Miss will face the Florida Gators at home.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SEC Schedule

SEC Twitter