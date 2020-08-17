SEC releases Week One schedule for 2020 football season

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Southeastern Conference (SEC) released its Week One schedule for the 2020 college football season (Sept. 26).
Mississippi State University will travel to Baton Rouge to face LSU.
Ole Miss will face the Florida Gators at home.
