SELECTION MONDAY: Mississippi State earns No. 7 national seed

STARKVILLE, Miss. (Mississippi State athletics) For the third time in program history, Mississippi State baseball has earned a national seed for the NCAA Baseball Championship, garnering the No. 7 national seed on the Road to Omaha in 2021.



The top seed in the Starkville Regional, the 2021 edition joins the 2016 and 2019 teams in earning a national seed since the NCAA began the practice in 1999. The Bulldogs took the No. 6 seed into the 2016 and 2019 NCAA Baseball Championships.



VCU earned the automatic bid as the Atlantic 10 champion and the No. 2 seed in the Starkville Regional and will play No. 3 seed Campbell, an at-large selection out of the Big South Conference, in the opening round. State will face No. 4 seed and Southern Conference champion Samford its first game of the Starkville Regional.



Mississippi State (40-15) and Samford (35-22) will open the tournament at 2 p.m. CT, with VCU (37-14) and Campbell (35-16) playing the second game on the opening day at 7 p.m. CT. The winner of the Starkville Regional will advance to meet the winner of the South Bend Regional hosted by Notre Dame.



Practice and press conferences are set for Thursday in advance of Friday’s opening round.



Mississippi State is making its 39th NCAA Tournament appearance and hosting a regional for the 15th time in program history.



The Bulldogs are among the national-leading nine teams from the Southeastern Conference included in this year’s 64-team tournament field, with four selected as national seeds and seven chosen as host sites. Overall, 14 of Mississippi State’s 2021 opponents made the field of 64, with State owning a 15-11 record against teams in the 2021 NCAA Baseball Championship field.

NCAA Starkville Regional Schedule

Friday, June 4

Game 1 – 2 p.m. CT – No. 1 Mississippi State vs. No. 4 Samford (ESPN3)

Game 2 – 7 p.m. CT – No. 2 VCU vs. No. 3 Campbell (ESPN3)

Saturday, June 1

Game 3 – TBA – Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser

Game 4 – TBA – Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner

Sunday, June 2

Game 5 – TBA – Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Loser

Game 6 – TBA – Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner

Monday, June 3

If Necessary – TBA – Game 6 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser