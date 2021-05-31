SELECTION MONDAY: Southern Miss headed to Oxford regional

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (Southern Miss athletics) — The Southern Miss baseball team, which finished 37-19 overall and second in the Conference USA West Division, earned a No. 2 seed in the Oxford Regional set to start Friday at Oxford-University Stadium.

The Golden Eagles will take on No. 3 seed Florida State (30-22) at 2 p.m. CT and the game can be heard on the Southern Miss Sports Network presented by Learfield IMG College as well as be seen on ESPNU. The host and No. 1 seed Ole Miss (41-19) takes on No. 4 seed Southeast Missouri State (30-20) at 7 p.m.

The NCAA appearances is the fifth-straight postseason appearance for the Golden Eagles and 17th overall. This will be the third time Southern Miss has played in Oxford for a regional with the others taking place in 2005 and 2007.