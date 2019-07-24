Shaq Buchanan reflects on NBA Summer League with the Grizzlies

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — We caught up with a few local standouts who are back home after balling out in the NBA Summer League.

Starting with Madison Central alum Shaq Buchanan, who played for the Memphis Grizzlies this summer.

The Murray State standout had some of the best highlights of the month with several jaw-dropping dunks. He only averaged 14 minutes a game, so Buchanan said he knew he had to make the most of it every single time on the court.

“The first game, our first Summer League in Utah, I didn’t play at all so I got down on myself,” Buchanan said. “I talked to myself, my coaches and they were like just stay ready when your number is called, it’s the NBA, you’re not a superstar yet, you got to work your way. But, after the first game, I didn’t play that first game, but the next game after that I played every game, I played at least 14 minutes and I just took advantage of it and showed what I can do, just trying out for different even though I was on the Grizzlies, I can be on any other team. So, just trying out for them giving it my best shot.”