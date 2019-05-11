Sports

Shay Hodge named head football coach at Hillcrest Christian

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Former Provine offensive coordinator and Ole Miss standout Shay Hodge is now the head football coach at Hillcrest Christian.

The Cougars went 0-10 last season. The Morton native said he plans to bring a winning culture back to the Hillcrest program.

"I feel like everybody has some greatness in them, just getting the kids to do what you need them to do. setting forth and implementing a program, a real program," said Hodge. "Just instilling the values to change the program from where they have been and where they can go. I've seen it happen over and over, so I'm just up for the task of trying to chane the culture over there."

Hodge held the Rebels overall receiving yards record until this past season when it was broken by AJ Brown.
 

