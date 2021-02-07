Shedeur Sanders, defense shines in first Jackson State scrimmage

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson State scrimmaged for roughly two hours at Forest Hill Sunday in its first live action of the spring season. Freshman quarterback Shedeur Sanders got the start, and showed off his arm with several long completions. The defense had the upper hand most of the day, highlighted by a pick six from Shilo Sanders. The Tigers open the season in two weeks against Edward Waters. Check out the highlights and post practice reaction from Deion Sanders, Keonte Hampton and Daylen Baldwin in the video above!