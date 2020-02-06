Signing Day: Madison Ridgeland Academy

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — The gymnasium at Madison Ridgeland Academy was packed for Signing Day.

The following athletes are taking their talents to the next level:

Rivers Futral (Mississippi College basketball)

Mollie Potter (Jones County cheer)

Willie Latham (Northeast Mississippi football)

Cole Farrior (Auburn University at Montgomery soccer)

Philip Short (Mississippi Gulf Coast football)

Joe Perkins (Florida International football)

Christopher Snopek (Harvard University baseball)

