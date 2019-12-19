Signing Day: Ole Miss, Miss St, Southern Miss, Jackson St recap

Mississippi State signed a whopping 22 players on (early) National Signing Day. The class ranks 25th in the nation according to 247sports and Rivals, and 10th in the SEC.

“I think that it’s important that we dominate our state, and I think we’ve done a very good job making sure that the message that we sent – that we want to keep the top talent at home where it’s not like a place where a kid’s born in the state and he has talent, but the expectation level is that he goes out-of-state and goes somewhere else,” head coach Joe Moorhead said.

14 of Mississippi State’s 22 signess are from the Magnolia State.

Ole Miss signed 12 players in the first early class of the Lane Kiffin era. The class ranks 38th in the nation according to 247sports.com.

“The early signing period to me is kind of like halftime,” Kiffin said. “It’s strange having a press conference instead of the end of the game at halftime. The guys we did sign today, it’s a little defense-heavy. When we came in, we didn’t know the roster great. We’ll always try to sign the best players regardless of position, but especially in our first year as we look at things.”

Southern Miss picked up 13 signees, including several three-star JUCO players like RB Don Ragsdale (Hinds) and DB Natrone Brooks (Lincoln). It’s the 4th best class in Conference USA according to 247sports.com.

Jackson State meanwhile inked six players from three states – Mississippi, California, and Tennessee.

“We added five junior college transfers and a transfer from a four-year program,” head coach John Hendrick said. “We recruited for need and depth in the early signing period. Our staff will continue to recruit and build a fantastic 2020 class.”