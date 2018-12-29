Simmons, Abram on decision to play in Outback Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. (WJTV) - For the first time ever, the Mississippi State Bulldogs are playing in the Outback Bowl. But, that's not going to stop the Bulldogs defense from performing just as they've have this whole season.

The Iowa Hawkeyes' offense is preparing for a tough Bulldogs' defense.

Although the Bulldogs and Hawkeyes are both in the top 15 in scoring defense and total defense in the country, State gives up just 12 points per game, fewest in the nation.

In 12 games, Mississippi State has allowed only seven rushing touchdowns.

As good as they are stopping the run, the Bulldogs might be even better against the pass, with only 5 scores allowed through the air. That stat is easily the best in the nation.

With those crazy numbers, a few top Bulldogs are looking to high in the draft, but that didn't stop them from playing in their final game with their team.

"Yeah it has because talking to my uncle, he's like just go have fun, play one more game these guys," said junior defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. "I'm here to have fun and get this W, so I've really just been focused on just that, having fun and winning so."

"We made a group decision to come back and play in this game because it's not about us, it's not about the single person, it's about the team more than anything and that's what we all wanted to," said senior safety Johnathan Abram.

Another first for this match up is their opponent. Tuesday will be the first time these teams have played each other ever! That's over 119 plus seasons of their football history.