Soccer
William Carey’s National Championship
Mississippi Rush celebrate Class of 2018
MHSAA Soccer: Madison Central boys, NWR girls advance to 6A Championship
Brazil club signs goalkeeper convicted in girlfriend’s death
Klinsmann’s son likely to start in goal for US under-20 team
More Soccer Headlines
State champion Cougars sign soccer scholarships
Florence boys win MHSAA 4A State Championship
MHSAA 5A Girls Soccer Quarterfinal: Germantown 3, Lewisburg 2
Southern Miss hires Jon Gilbert as new Athletic Director
Tornado hits William Carey University
Brian Rowe replaces injured Stefan Frei on US soccer roster
‘It’s a dream:’ Afghan boy finally meets futbol idol Lionel Messi
Bolivia gives details on Brazilian futbol soccer team plane crash in Colombia
Former British soccer player found not guilty of rape after retrial
FIFA opens bribery case against former president Sepp Blatter and others