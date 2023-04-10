CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Clinton will receive two modular miniature fields thanks to the Clinton Soccer Association (CSA). The fields will be located at Traceway Park.

According to the Clinton Courier, the Board of Aldermen voted in March to advertise for bids for site preparation and to accept a sole source vendor quote for the Mini Pitch project from MUSCO Lighting.

Leaders of the CSA said the fields will cost $330,000, which will be paid for by the association. The miniature fields are expected to generate revenue to cover maintenance expenses.

The miniature fields will be the first of their kind in Mississippi and will have LED lighting.