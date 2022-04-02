TOUGALOO, Miss. (WJTV) – Tougaloo College will offer men’s and women’s soccer teams for the first time since the 1980s.

Officials with the Department of Athletics announced the additions will start in the Fall of the 2022-2023 school year. The women’s soccer team will join the ranks of other Historically Black Colleges or Universities (HBCU) soccer programs in the state. The men’s soccer team will be the first of its kind among HBCUs in Mississippi.

The school’s Athletics Program is a member of the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference (GCAC), the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). The soccer program’s status is currently “independent.” However, they look to join the conference in the Fall of 2023.

Home matches are expected to be played at Central Jackson Soccer Organization (CJSO) near Callaway High School. The last spring game will be played at 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. on April 3.