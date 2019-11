LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) — For the second time this season, Alcorn State’s Solomon Muhammad has been earned SWAC Defensive Player of the Week.

Muhammad tallied a game-high 14 tackles, 2 tackles for a loss, a sack and a broke up pass against Grambling State. Of his 14 tackles, 12 were solo.

He ranks top-10 in the nation with 5.8 solo tackles per game.