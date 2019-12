OXFORD, MS – SEPTEMBER 02: Head coach Matt Luke of the Mississippi Rebels takes the field before a game against the South Alabama Jaguars at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 2, 2017 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) — Ole Miss parts ways with head coach Matt Luke, according to Neal McCready at Rivals/ Yahoo! Sports Network.

This comes after the Rebels fell 21-20 to Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl and after a controversial “dog-peeing” celebration by WR Elijah Moore.

No official statement has been released by Ole Miss Athletics.