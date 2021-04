JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The stage is set for a nationwide broadcast out of Veterans Memorial Stadium as Jackson State kicks off Saturday against Southern University. Even with a half capacity limit the atmosphere is expected to be bursting with the fans of Tiger World, for all sports fans coast to coast to see on ESPN for the first time in decades.

Since one of the best names in football rose to the helm of Jackson State's program, fans from around and outside Mississippi have wanted to get a firsthand look at a historic season in the making.