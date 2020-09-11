Southern Heritage Classic fans can relive the excitement with the Southern Heritage Classic REWIND.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Fans of the Southern Heritage Classic presented by FedEx will be thrilled to know that a game between Tennessee State University and Jackson State University is being played on Saturday, September 12 at 7:00 pm CT.

What has been appropriately dubbed the REWIND will feature an encore presentation of the 2017 Southern Heritage Classic (SHC) football game between the long-time rivals and all the excitement that comes with it. SHC teamed up with SCS Telecommunications Center to make this possible.

The SHC REWIND will stream on multiple platforms that include Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV. Also, in true SHC fashion, it will stream during prime time.

According to SHC Founder Fred Jones, the REWIND is the answer to the most common question he’s received since June 17 when he announced that the 31st Southern Heritage Classic was canceled due to COVID-19.

“Everyone wanted to know, ‘What are we going to do?’. I knew we had to do something. The fans wanted it, and they deserve it. So, I’m pleased to announce that we are going to watch great HBCU football on our electronic devices in the comfort of our homes or wherever we are. Fans can get together to watch the game, following recommended social distancing guidelines, and cheer for their favorite team, groove to the bands, and enjoy a spectacular half-time show,” said Jones.

The featured REWIND game was one of the most exciting games in SHC history with great plays being made until the very end. “We would love to be in the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium together this year but since we can’t, the REWIND is the next best thing. We hope that everyone will support us by spreading the word and watching the game,” added Jones.

The REWIND is sponsored by Memphis Tourism, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, Nike, Regional One Health, MLGW, and CIGNA.

Visit www.SouthernHeritageClassic.com, for more information and streaming links as we approach the game day on September 12.

LATEST STORIES: