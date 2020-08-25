Southern Miss announces football stadium will operate at 25% capacity

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Southern Miss will open its 2020 college football season on Thursday, September 3, vs. South Alabama. The university released its COVID-19 plan for The Rock.
Football Gameday
Ticket Sales and Service
- M.M. Roberts Stadium will operate with a 25% seating capacity until further notice.
- Season ticket holders will be granted admission to games, and a limited number of season tickets are presently on sale.
- More specific information is being sent directly to season ticket holders
- Currently, no individual game tickets will be available and purchasing season tickets is encouraged
- Social distancing of at least six feet will be required between all people who do not share a household
- USM will have designated safe zones for season ticket holders who prefer more distance
- Students will have 1,000 student tickets in a general admission setting within the student section with a social distancing requirement
- More information will be sent directly to students about how to claim their tickets
- Fans will now gain entry into each Southern Miss venue by utilizing digital tickets from their mobile device, eliminating the need for a printed, physical ticket.
Tailgating/Outdoor Social Gatherings/Game Day
- In accordance with Executive Order 1519, tailgating and outdoor social gatherings are prohibited. This will include all picnics, fanfare areas, Eagle Walk, Junior Eagle Funland, fan tunnels, etc.
- Fans will not have access to the field post-game.
Parking and Stadium Access
- Parking access will be limited to those attending games. Parking instructions will be delivered as part of the digital ticket communication, and parking will only open four hours prior to kickoff. Fans should plan to practice social distancing at all times on campus.
- Face coverings will be required for all patrons to enter the stadium and at all times when patrons are “in transit” within the concourse, elevators, restrooms, and concession sales areas. Face coverings will be recommended and encouraged in seating areas. All credentialed game day workers and employees will wear face coverings at all times.
- Exceptions include children under 6 years old or for medical or behavioral conditions (Executive orders 1516 and 1518)
- To the extent possible, all transactions will be contactless or touchless such as mobile ticketing, contactless ticket scanning, cashless concession sales, etc.
- Hand sanitizing stations will be placed at gate entrances and at multiple locations throughout the concourses.
- Sideline regulations will be strictly enforced to minimize the number of individuals on the field to those who are essential for game play.
- RV parking on campus will be allowed for those Eagle Club members who meet the minimum donation required and have an RV parking pass.
Concessions
- All concession stand workers will wear appropriate facial coverings and gloves during customer/public facing activities and in any situation where 6-foot social distancing is not possible.
- Enhanced cleaning/sanitizing efforts in all concessions spaces to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
- Queueing will be reconfigured to best facilitate 6-foot social distancing. Signage, floor decals, and stanchions will be utilized to accomplish a safe waiting zone.
- A limited menu will be offered in an effort to increase speed of service.
- Concession stands will accept cashless types of payment such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, Tap & Pay, and of course Credit and Debit card chip/swipe. A limited number of cash transactions will be available.
As a limited number of season tickets are available, please contact the Southern Miss ticket office at 601-266-5418 or 1-800-844-TICK.
LATEST STORIES:
- Southern Miss announces football stadium will operate at 25% capacity
- McDonald’s launches first new Chicken McNuggets flavor in nearly 40 years
- Florida woman dies after getting trapped in husband’s police car
- Pearl Public Schools: 2 employees, 1 student test positive for COVID-19
- University of Alabama reports 566 virus cases since last week