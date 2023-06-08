Southern Miss baseball is set to play Tennessee in the Hattiesburg Super Regional.
Sports Zone’s David Edelstein recaps the story of how USM got here and the Golden Eagles’ Road to Omaha.
by: David Edelstein
Posted:
Updated:
Southern Miss baseball is set to play Tennessee in the Hattiesburg Super Regional.
Sports Zone’s David Edelstein recaps the story of how USM got here and the Golden Eagles’ Road to Omaha.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>