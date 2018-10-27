Southern Miss faces big road test against Charlotte Video

HATTIESBURG, MS (WJTV) - With a number of teams in Conference USA losing last week, Southern Miss is right back in the thick of things after beating up on UTSA.



However, the Golden Eagles know there's no margin for error the rest of the season.

"We're taking it one game at a time but there's definitely more pressure,” said linebacker Sherrod Ruff. “I think we just have to continue to strive and get better and win every game out right now if we want to be in the Championship man. We know there's some teams that lost in our conference that gave us a little chance, a little light at the end of the tunnel, but we got to keep going."



"At this point every game is a playoff game for us so we got to take it one week at a time and make sure we win out,” explained linebacker Paxton Schrimsher.

Southern Miss is visiting a Charlotte team that is undefeated at home this season. USM head coach Jay Hopson says he's expecting another hard-fought game today.

"It's another good football team,” said Hopson. “They're a team that plays hard on both sides of the ball, offensively and defensively. Again, you have to prepare hard for them, they give you a lot of looks and they're a football team that has our upmost respect."

A big key for the Golden Eagles will be their run game. The team ran for over 240 yards last week against UTSA. Charlotte, meanwhile, is the best in the conference at stopping the run. The 49ers are giving up just 84 rushing yards per contest.

"The level of moving parts and confusion they try to give the offense is hot,” said USM Offensive Coordinator Shannon Dawson. “And so I think [Charlotte's Defensive Coordinator Glenn Spencer] does a really good job. You know, there are a couple different packages he uses and they're good at it. He's turned that defense around."

With a win, the Golden Eagles would remain at least one game out of first place in the Conference USA West with season defining match-ups against Marshall, UAB and LA Tech on the horizon. But before that, they must take care of business against Charlotte if they want to have a shot at the West Division Title.