Southern Miss fall sports outlook: One-on-one with AD Jeremy McClain

VIDEO ABOVE: The latest from Southern Miss athletic director Jeremy McClain

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — WJTV 12’s Jesse Finver spoke with Southern Miss athletic director Jeremy McClain Monday about the state of the athletic department.

McClain stressed that every sport at the school is safe from being cut, as maintaining division one status is a priority.

“Some of what you see around the country are departments who are 18, 20, 20+ sports in their portfolio. And in this environment, they found that that’s not sustainable. But for us, we feel like that will be way down the list for us.”

McClain is also confident there will be a fall sports season.

“I think…there may be some situations that look different. Whether that be size of crowds. Whether that be how we handle those crowds…I hope we’re able to fill that stadium.”

McClain says the university plans on having students on campus and fans at games. They’re preparing as if things will be normal. But if they’re not, and students aren’t on campus, McClain still believes sports can happen.

“There’s a popular question right now…it’s if students aren’t on campus can you play fall sports? And I think you can…I just think that something will have to work for you. I don’t think it’s an absolute that because you’re in some type of online capacity that you can’t play sports. The health and safety aspect of it still has to be the focal point.”