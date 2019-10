RUSTON, La. (WJTV) — Southern Miss is now 2-1 in Conference USA play after falling to LA Tech Saturday.

Jack Abraham went 26-of-40 for 324 yards; accounting for 2 of the Golden Eagles’ scores, a 37 yard rush and a 15 yard pass to Ray Ladner.

De’Michael Harris opened up the game with a 100-yard kick return, with the special teams unit putting up 130 yards against the Bulldogs.

The Golden Eagles travel to Rice October 26.