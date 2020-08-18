Southern Miss football amends schedule; adds 12th game

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Southern Miss Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain announced a date change as well as an addition to the school’s 2020 football schedule Tuesday morning.

The Golden Eagles, which was set to begin Conference USA play September 12 at home, pushed back its Louisiana Tech contest a week to Saturday, September 19. The September 12 date now becomes an open date for the football program.

Southern Miss also added FCS-member North Alabama for its 12th game. That game takes place November 7 at home, replacing Tennessee Tech which canceled last Friday due to the Ohio Valley Conference announcement of not participating in fall sports due to COVID-19.

“We are excited to get back to a full schedule and a seventh home game, as we continue to push forward cautiously,” said McClain. “Our situation is ever-changing, but we will continue to make decisions with the safety and welfare of our student-athletes, coaches, and fans in mind.”

Southern Miss opens the 2020 football schedule Thursday, September 3, against South Alabama.

Here is a look at the updated 2020 Southern Miss football schedule:

2020 Southern Miss Football Schedule

Sept. 3 – South Alabama, TBA

Sept. 19 – Louisiana Tech*, TBA

Sept. 26 – Tulane, 6 p.m.

Oct. 3 – at North Texas*, TBA

Oct. 10 – Florida Atlantic*, TBA

Oct. 17 – at UTEP*, TBA

Oct. 24 – at Liberty, 5 p.m.

Oct. 31 – Rice*, TBA

Nov. 7 – North Alabama, TBA

Nov. 14 – at WKU*, TBA

Nov. 21 – UTSA*, TBA

Nov. 28 – at UAB*, TBA

Season tickets remain available by going online at SouthernMissTickets.com or by calling either 1-800-844-TICK (8425) or 601-266-5418 during normal business hours.

